Man trapped by vigilantes is arrested

Local Democracy Reporting Service

The vigilantes claimed the 50-year-old man turned up at Wellington Square expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

He allegedly sent indecent remarks and images to a member of the group who posed as a young teen online. The group have accused him of arranging to meet the decoy in the town and booking a room.

But on arrival in the seaside town on Saturday morning he was confronted by about six members of the group known as The Forbidden Scotland.

The vigilantes rang the police and questioned the man in the middle of the council public gardens on Saturday morning.

They broadcast a video live on social media while they waited for the police to arrive.

It shows the man repeatedly saying he wanted to go home and trying to leave.

But a member of Forbidden Scotland said they could hold him under common law.

One of the group said: “If you had met a young child you would have ruined her life.”

The 50-year-old man was escorted to a police vehicle after officers spoke to members.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25am on Saturday 8 June 2019, a 50 year-old man was arrested and charged with an indecent communications offence following an incident that took place in Wellington Square, Ayr. He was due before Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday, June 10, 2019. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Forbidden Scotland Division is an online predator hunting group that says it is ‘committed to keeping the children of Scotland safe from online predators’.