Missing Girvan woman may have been harmed

A woman who mover to Girvan one month before she mysteriously disappeared is believed to have come to harm according to police.

Patricia Henry, 46, who was also known as Patti, was last seen on November 13, 2017, but wasn’t reported missing until March 2018.

And, despite major searches of both Renfrewshire around the Paisley area where Patricia lived before moving and in Ayrshire no trace of her has ever been found.

Det Chief Insp Suzanne Chow, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “Sadly, we now believe that it is very likely that Patricia has come to harm.

Officers involved in the enquiry had previously said they believed she “may have come to harm” but this assessment has now been upgraded.

On the first anniversary of her disappearance, her daughter Alannah McGrory, 18, issued a fresh appeal for information.

Det Chief Insp Chow said: “This is an agonising time for Patricia’s family. They have received no contact from her since she was last seen.

“We believe that if she was safe and well, she would have been in touch, in particular for family birthdays, Christmas and other key dates.

“She was a loved daughter, mother and aunt and all her family want to know is where she is and what has happened to her.”

Ms Henry is white, 5ft 10in tall, slim, and has collar-length brown hair. She has a tattoo of two clouds with a red rose and the word “Patti” on her left arm.

If you have any information that may help call police on the 101 number.