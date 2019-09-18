Organised crime groups are in operation in South Ayrshire, warns Chief Superindendent

There are four serious and organised crime gangs operating in Ayrshire.

The illegal empires are making most of their money from drugs and some have gangster links to other parts of the UK, a council meeting heard.

More dealers have been caught in recent months in South Ayrshire as police ramp up efforts to raid suspected drug dens.

Ayrshire Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves urged people to report suspicions and said they can do it discreetly.

He said: “You can report online. The police don’t have to come to your door. Hopefully that will take the fear away.”

The area commander said the police need evidence to obtain search warrants and require help from the public to gain information.

While presenting a crime report to councillors, he said there are four serious and organised crime groups in Ayrshire – and some have links down south.

The report to the South Ayrshire Council Partnerships Panel said officers have charged more alleged suppliers.

It said: “Drug dealing and misuse continues to remain a focus with drug supply charges up to 26 this year already. This includes some very significant seizures in recent months, mainly as a result of information from the public.”

Between April 1 and July 31 this year, police made 26 drug supply charges in South Ayrshire compared to 20 during the same period last year.

Speaking after the meeting, Ayr North Councillor Ian Cavana, Labour, said: “The police are detecting more drugs. People think the drugs are getting worse but there is better detection.”

The number of criminal groups in Ayrshire has plunged from nine in 2016.

A new detective inspector has been appointed to fight the war on drugs in Ayrshire.

DI Ross Black, of the Ayrshire CID pro-active crime team, is focusing on disrupting the trade in illegal substances.

The police report added: “Information from the public has been instrumental in increasing drug supply charges. The Priority Policing Team regularly obtain warrants for drug searches and have achieved some significant seizures. We will continue to work with partners to target those involved in the misuse of drugs as well as signpost those with a drug dependency to ensure access to appropriate support.”