Police launch hunt after wilful fires in Dalrymple area

Detectives in Ayrshire are appealing for information following a series of wilful fires targeting farms in the Dalrymple area.

The incidents happened between early December 2019 and late January 2020.

On Monday, December 2, two cars were set on fire around 1.20am at Knickjarder Farm.

A car was set on fire at Howriggs Farm around 1.30am, and a JCD loader was set on fire around 1.50am at Holms Farm.

Between 7am and 10.30am on Tuesday, December 31, the front door of a property on Church Street in Dalrymple was set on fire.

A car was also set on fire at MacManniston Farm around 3.50am on Monday, January 27.

Detectives believe the fires to be linked and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Robert Graham, of Ayrshire CID, said: “Enquiries are progressing into these wilful fire raisings and we believe the incidents are connected.

“We are following a positive line of enquiry, however I am appealing to anyone in the local community who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch. Were you in the area of these farms at the time and saw or heard suspicious activity? I’d urge anyone to get in touch, no matter how small they think the information may be. It could help put the pieces together and establish the full circumstances.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland, quoting reference number 0211 of 2 December, 2019.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”