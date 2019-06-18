Police thank public as they arrest two for Ayr robberies

On Saturday, June 8, police attended a report of a 23 year old woman who was allegedly robbed of her handbag in Blackfriars Walk, Ayr.

Then on Sunday, June 9, they were called out again after an 81 year old was allegedly robbed in his own house in James Street, Ayr.

Following assistance by the public and good work by locality policing officers and CID, a 32 year old man and 33 year old woman have been arrested and charged for the incident in Blackfriars Walk and the same man has been charged for the incident in James Street. They were due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Thursday, June 13.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, Area Commander at South Ayrshire Police said: “I would like to thank those who provided information that assisted with both enquiries. The public can be reassured that where incidents like this occur we will carry out robust enquiries to identify those allegedly responsible.”