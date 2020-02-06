Public urged to be vigilant after spate of catalytic converter thefts in South Ayrshire

Officers in Ayrshire are investigating a recent spate of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the South Ayrshire area over the past few days.

Catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles parked on Murdoch’s Lone, Ayr and Murdoch’s Lane car park, Ayr between Saturday, 1 February, and Sunday, 2 February.

They have also been stolen from vehicles at Parks Saab, Doonfoot Road in Ayr and Pete’s Garage on Hill Head, Coylton between Saturday, 1 February and Monday, 3 February. The value of the units stolen is well over £5000 in total.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, Area Commander at South Ayrshire, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to catch those responsible.

“These thefts have taken place at private residential parking, car garages and public car parks so we are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious at any of the locations where thefts have occurred, or in any other area, to get in touch with us.

“We are determined to catch those responsible and wish to reassure the public that we are increasing patrols in these areas.

“These incidents have occurred in the South Ayrshire region but we would urge the public across Ayrshire to be extra vigilant around your vehicle and report anything suspicious to police.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation or may have seen any such activity around cars in in the area is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1563 of 2 February 2020.

Anyone who wishes to pass on any information and remain anonymous can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.