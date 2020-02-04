Speeding driver jailed over fatal Ballantrae crash

A speeding driver who killed a woman and seriously injured her husband has been jailed for almost five years.

William Kennedy (48), of Drongan, Ayrshire, drove at more than 100mph while travelling to catch a ferry in July 2018.

He went on the wrong side of the road and ploughed into a car in which Patricia and Robert McIlwraith, from Colmonell, were in.

Patricia (49) never survived the crash on the A76 near Ballantrae.

Robert (64) had to be airlifted to hospital.

He suffered a broken spine, two punctured lungs and kidney damage.

Last month, a hearing was told that Kennedy had made a booking for him and three others to travel on the Cairnryan to Larne ferry on July 7, 2018.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell said: “It can reasonably be inferred that at the time of the collision, he was in a hurry to make the ferry.”

Other motorists clocked him going at “grossly excessive” speeds in his Ford Ranger pick-up.

Mr Farrell added: “At 2.32pm – three minutes before the collision – Kennedy reached in excess of 100mph.”

Kennedy was jailed for four years and eight months, and banned from driving for seven years and four months.