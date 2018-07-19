Two assaults in Girvan

Police are appealing for witnesses after two separate, serious assaults in Girvan at the weekend.

The first took place in a garden on Park Road, Girvan, between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday. Three men are being sought for the assault on a 26-year-old man who suffered a serious hand injury and on a 59-year-old man who suffered a minor face injury.

The first man is described as 6ft, well built, with a shaven head, wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and black jogging bottoms. The second man is described as about 20-years-old, around 5ft 6in, skinny build. The third man is described as about 27-years-old, around 5ft, stocky build with dark bushy hair. They were also wearing dark hooded tops and jogging bottoms.

A second incident occurred in Linden Avenue, Girvan, between 10.10pm and 11.30pm, when a 36-year-old man was assaulted. The suspect is described as around 6ft tall, short ginger hair, bare chested and wearing knee length shorts.

Detective constable Paul McRoberts said: “These incidents resulted in the victims having to attend hospital to be treated for their injuries. There’s no place for violence in our communities and it won’t be tolerated.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have any information on either of these incidents to contact Police Scotland on 101.”