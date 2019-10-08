Week of action to tackle rural crime

Police Scotland along with partners are participating in a country-wide initiative to tackle crime in rural communities by targeting offenders and enhancing crime prevention opportunities.

This awareness campaign will run until October 13 to highlight the work ongoing across Ayrshire tackling the issues caused by rural crime.

National Farmers union Mutual (NFU) have published figures showing that rural crime is costing the community an estimated £1.9 million every year.

Superintendent Joe McKerns Rural Crime Strategic Lead for Ayrshire Division said: “Crime in rural Ayrshire vary in nature and include theft of agricultural machinery, vehicles, tools, livestock or fuel but also include fire raising, housebreaking vandalism and commonly Fly tipping.

“It can be perpetrated by opportunists or organised groups of criminals who travel the countryside specifically targeting rural locations.

“We want to ensure that all communities in Ayrshire have the confidence that Ayrshire Police division will continue to work closely with partners to prevent and detect crime whilst supporting those who have been affected by it.”

Sgt Ian Harvey, East Ayrshire, Rural Crime Operational Lead said: “ Police Scotland is committed to tackling crime and keeping people safe in all sectors of our communities. This includes crimes affecting the rural community.

“We work closely with a wide range of partner agencies including our newly formed Ayrshire Partnership Against Rural Crime (APARC) who have an interest in supporting and protecting our rural communities.

”Fly tipping has been highlighted by the rural community as a major issue throughout Ayrshire due the environmental impact and risk to livestock.

“I would encourage anyone who is looking to have domestic waste removed to use a licensed and reputable agency and not accept any guarantees provided by social media adverts.

“Officers from Ayrshire Police Division will be teaming up with all three Ayrshire Local Authorities and members of the rural communities to tackle these issues.

“We will be involved in joint patrols and sharing information and intelligence on those involved in this activity to bring these offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information on Rural crime should contact their locality policing team on 101 (always 999 in an emergency) or crime stoppers 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Instances of Fly tipping can be reported at www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk.

Incidents can also be reported anonymously by calling Dumb Dumpers Stopline on 0845 230 4090. Details can also be entered online at the Dumb Dumpers website.