Culzean Castle’s infamous ghost piper

Scotland is arguably the home of Hallowe’en - or Samhain as it was originally known - and Culzean Castle is a good place to start on a new national ghost trail.

The VisitScotland ghost trail follows the myths, legend, landscape and history of Scotland taking in 14 ghostly locations, including Culzean Castle near Maybole.

The ghost piper of Culzean Castle is said to make his presence known by playing from deep underground on the eve of a Kennedy clan wedding and on particularly stormy nights. The story goes that the piper and his dog were sent into the caves below the castle to prove that they weren’t haunted. As he made his way through the caves his piping suddenly stopped, and the piper and his dog were never found or seen again.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: “Scotland is THE place to be at Hallowe’en with our atmospheric landscape, creepy castles, haunted historic houses, superstitions and bloody history. This time of year brings a huge tourism potential.

“But ghosts are not just for Hallowe’en – spirits are said to haunt these locations year-round so it is important for us to extend these festivities from one night only and capitalise on the public’s fascination with things that go bump in the night.”

The celebration of all things spooky originates from the ancient Celts’ celebrations and is based on their ‘Feast of Samhain’. The eve became known as All Saints’ Eve, All Hallows’ Eve, or Hallowe’en.

Download the ghost trails map at www.visitscotland.com/ghosttrail if you dare!