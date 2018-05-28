Cycle for Nature visits local spots

Scottish Natural Heritage’s chief executive officer is cycling through South Ayrshire this week on the third leg of her 1300 mile cycle through Scotland.

Francesca Osowska set off from Ayr, yesterday May 29, and is travelling through South Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway to New Galloway, and SNH staff have been invited to join her as she passes through the area.

During her journey Francesca will meet with the Galloway Glens Landscape Partnership and Galloway Fisheries Trust, see Belleisle and Rozelle Parks with South Ayrshire’s Active Travel Hub, and visit Cairnsmore of Fleet and Caerlaverock National Nature Reserves (NNRs). Her journey culminates at Scotland’s Moorland Forum summer meeting.

Part of her cycle route will take Francesca along the Red Kite Trail. Visitors to the trail can often see the local red kite population, including at a feeding station where many of the birds flock.

Throughout the seven legs of her cycle challenge, Francesca will visit all of SNH’s offices and a number of nature reserves to meet as many of SNH’s 723 staff as she can, and see for herself the projects doing key work to protect the natural environment in Scotland.

Francesca explained: “SNH’s aim is to connect people with nature, and I hope to be an exemplar of that during my cycle. #CycleforNature fits well with my desire to promote physical activity in the workplace, and I encourage all SNH staff to join me for their local leg.”