Dalrymple farmer leads Ayrshire NFUS

Dalyrymple farmer Colin Mair is the new chairman of NFUS (National Farmers’ Union Scotland) Ayrshire region.

Colin (58) farms at Montgomerieston, a 320-acre upland farm running 35 suckler cows and 350 ewes. Calves produced are sold as forward stores and all lambs (apart from those kept for breeding) are finished and sold deadweight.

For the past 25 years, Colin has worked part-time in Ayrshire and Bute as a livestock fieldsman for farmer-owned livestock marketing co-operative Farmstock Scotland.

Formerly vice chairman of the region, Colin has represented Ayrshire on the Union’s Environment and Land Use Committee, was chairman of Ayr Show in 2015/16 and is currently chairman of South Ayrshire local access forum.

Colin is married to Moraig and has two grown up daughters with one grandson so far.

Colin Mair takes over the chairmanship of NFUS Ayrshire Region from two-term chairman Jimmy Ireland, from Darvel, to lead the local farming community through the complex new agricultural policy for Scotland post-Brexit.

Speaking after his appointment, Colin said: “It is an honour and privilege to represent the region.

“Working with our regional manager Christine Cuthbertson, and my vice chairmen John Kerr and John Sharp, we hope to use the next couple of years to reinvigorate the local branch network and raise the profile of the regional board.

“It is very important that we engage more with the next generation and part of that will be building up the Ayrshire NFU Facebook page.

“Looks like I will need to join the social media revolution and get signed up for Facebook myself!

“I want to pay tribute Jimmy Ireland, a real worker who has had two terms as Ayrshire chair, stepping up to the plate again three years ago when others were struggling to commit the time.

“He has been a huge asset to Ayrshire NFUS and, even on his retiral as chair, he’s not really stopping. The great news for Ayrshire is that he’s agreed to be the region’s representative on the very influential Livestock Committee at head office.”

Colin will lead Ayrshire NFUS with vice chairmen John Kerr from Woodhead, Newmilns, and John Sharp from Darleith, Adrossan.