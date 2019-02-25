Decision day for budget and council tax

South Ayrshire Council will set its revenue and capital budgets for 2019-20 this week, as well as deciding on the level of council tax increase.

Last month the Scottish Government raised the level on council tax increases that council’s can introduce from 3% to 4.79% and should South Ayrshire Council decide to go for the maximum increase it would bring them in an additional £3.06m. A 4.79% increase in council tax, which makes up around 21% of the council’s overall budget, equates to 16p a day, or £1.13 a week (£58.64 a year) for a Band D property.

Council house rents are already due to rise by 2% from April this year.

The council is due to receive £200.09m from the Scottish Government in general revenue grant, £9.128m of specific grant funding (Attainment Scotland Fund for Gaelic initiatives, criminal justice initiatives and expansion of early learning and child care services), and £18.863m for capital projects.

A further £8.3m funding direct from the Scottish Government is due to be paid to South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership

A public consultation exercise carried out by the council to find out the priority spending views of residents closed on Sunday, February 17. People were also able to say how they felt about a council tax rise of over 3%. Over 1000 people took part in the exercise.

Since the consultation closed discussions about the feedback provided have taken place with Councillor Douglas Campbell, portfolio holder for corporate, and Councillor Peter Henderson, portfolio holder for resources and performance. There have also been discussions with the trade unions on the financial situation and further talks will take place following approval of the 2019/20 revenue budget.