Disqualified drivers

Roads Policing and Divisional Officers have arrested six people in seven days for driving whilst disqualified on Ayrshire’s roads. Those arrested are now facing possible custodial sentences. PC Mochan of the Divisional Roads Policing Unit said: “These motorists are flouting the law having previously been caught and sentenced for road traffic offences.”

“Police and the courts have a duty to protect law-abiding road users and the general public, disqualification is one tool available to achieve this.”

“Police Scotland is committed to improving road safety by improving driver behaviour and working to reduce the number of casualties on our roads. We will continue to target drivers committing criminality on our road networks.”

Do you know someone who drives illegally? There are various means to report concerns, including calling Police Scotland directly on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on information anonymously.