Dr Martin Cheyne, Chair, Ayrshire and Arran NHS Board

With 2018 being the NHS’s 70th birthday it is an opportunity to reflect on the past and look to the future and staff pulled out all the stops to celebrate the birth of the NHS.

This year also saw the launch of ‘Caring for Ayrshire’, our strategy looking at our ambitions for the next 10 years. Today’s health and care system is so different to that established in 1948 and it will continue to change and evolve.

On behalf of Ayrshire and Arran NHS Board I would like to say thank you to all staff working across health and social care this festive season, and wish you and your families a prosperous and happy 2019.