Drivers advised by police during safe driving campaign

South Ayrshire Police took part in last week’s national safe driving campaign to tackle and educate drivers about speeding, using mobile phones and not wearing a seat belt.

Police Sergeant Jamie Lyall, locality policing supervisor, said: “Road safety is a key policing priority and it is important that we continue to support this campaign. We have had officers out engaging with drivers. Speed checks were conducted at various locations and a number of drivers were spoken with.

“We will continue to pro-actively address community concerns and I would encourage communities to speak with us in person, via telephone or at community councils so we can work together to tackle local issues”.