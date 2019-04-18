Dupont staff support two local charities

Staff at agrichemical company DuPont’s Nutrition & Health plant at Girvan have presented cheques to two charities following their fundraising efforts.

DuPont Nutrition & Health was formerly known as FMC Health & Nutrition, and a representative of DuPont’s staff said: “We chose MS Support and Alzheimer’s Scotland as our nominated charities.

“These were nominated by our employees who have family members supported by these charities.

“We raised a total of £8000 meaning both charities benefited to the sum of £4000 each.

“This was raised through various events including charity days, raffles and sweepstakes and also a Ben Nevis walk which was undertaken by a number of employees and raised a significant portion of our total.

“Representatives from both charities attended our Girvan Site to be presented with the cheques and explain how the monies raised will be spent in helping people supported by the charities.”