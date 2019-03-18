Earth Hour award for South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire Council has received a Local Authority Earth Hour 2018 Champion runners-up award in recognition of its commitment to the environment.

The WWF Scotland award reflects the level of work the council undertook to raise awareness of Earth Hour, the annual global event which inspires millions of people to take action on climate change, for the environment, the planet and nature.

South Ayrshire’s 2018 Earth Hour campaign featured an Earth Fair, Bookbug and Lego club events, adventure trails and seed planting, culminating in lights being switched off in buildings all across South Ayrshire. The council-led effort was narrowly beaten to the top spot by Dundee City Council.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, environment portfolio holder said: “I’m delighted to receive this latest award for our continuing work as part of Earth Hour. It is important recognition of the council’s desire to lead the way when it comes to tackling climate change.

“Last year’s hard hitting schools video and the council’s pledge to remove single use plastics were definitely two of the main highlights.”

Dr Sam Gardner, deputy director at WWF Scotland said: ‘South Ayrshire Council did a fantastic job for WWF’s Earth Hour 2018.

“Last year local schools really engaged in Earth Hour and should be highly commended for their hard work. We’re grateful to have such a high level of engagement from the council and we are looking forward to seeing their plans unfold for this year’s Earth Hour 2019, which is on March 30, at 8.30pm.”

For this year’s event on Saturday, March 30, the Earth Fair returns to Ayr Central, featuring sustainable crafts, fun activities and much more. The Provost Footprint Challenge is also back again, linking with secondary schools to create Ecobricks made from plastic bottles filled with non-recyclable bags and wrappers, and Dundonald Castle is also taking part.

Full information at www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/earthhour/ and www.wwfscotland.org.uk/earthhour