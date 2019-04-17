Easter weekend fun at Culzean Castle

Hop along to Culzean Castle & Country Park this Easter for an eggstra special surprise and lots of family fun.

From April 19–22, there are plenty of family-friendly activities on offer including a large golden egg left by the Easter bunny which families are being asked to spot and capture a fun photo with it.

Those who take the most creative picture will have the chance to win a National Trust for Scotland’s annual family membership worth £108.

To enter the competition, egg-splorers can simply upload their image to social media using the hash tag #CulzeanGoldenEgg.

Paige Campbell, event manager said: “Easter at Culzean ticks all the boxes for family fun.

“Not only will you be guaranteed an exciting outdoor adventure, you could be in with the chance of getting your hands on a family membership making it easy to enjoy hundreds of experiences at the trust’s beautiful places throughout the year.”

Younger egg-splorers can take part in the Easter Toddle in the walled garden and children on the autism spectrum and those with sensory, communication or learning needs and their families can take part in the relaxed Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 19, at 3pm.

Throughout the weekend look out for the Easter bunny as he hops around the park and on Saturday and Sunday enjoy musical performances from Irvine & Dreghorn Brass Band (Saturday, April 20, from 1.30-3.30pm) and Maybole Pipe Band (Sunday, April 21, 1.30-3.30pm).

The Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt also takes place at Culzean from April 19-22, from 10.30am to 3.30pm each day. For more information, visit www.nts.org.uk/easter.

There will also be a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt at Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway, on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday April 19-21, at 11am.