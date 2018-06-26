Opening the door to engineering careers

Secondary school girls from across Ayrshire came together recently for a ‘Girls Into Engineering’ event, organised by Ayrshire College.

Held at the Ayr campus, the 200 S2 pupils enjoyed a taster day organised in conjunction with charity SmartSTEMS, supported by EDF Energy, as part of the college’s ‘This Ayrshire Girl Can’ campaign.

A diverse range of activities was delivered by the college, the Forestry Commission, JP Morgan, Police Scotland, the Royal Navy, Seric Systems and Skylab. Pupils also interacted with exhibitors at the event.

Katie Waddell, a mechanical engineer at Thales and former student, delivered a presentation about her studies and career before the school groups split up to take part in 16 different workshops, including aeronautical engineering, computer coding and augmented reality.

Jackie Galbraith, vice-principal, said: “Our campaign helps girls and women to learn about and try out exciting learning and career opportunities in areas like digital technologies, science and engineering. Working with organisations like SmartSTEMs enables us to tap into a wide range of expertise in these areas.”