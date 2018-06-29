Positive report for early years centre

An Education Scotland report for Girvan Early Years Centre has praised its strong sense of community and partnership working that improves children’s learning.

Education Scotland inspectors visited the centre in April and talked to parents and carers, working closely with the manager and staff.

The subsequent positive appraisal identified ‘very good’ to ‘good’ performances across the board. Among its strengths were a strong sense of community; children developing literacy and numeracy skills, with play improving health and well-being; partners working effectively to ensure children and families are treated equally and staff who are focused on improving outcomes.

Areas for improvement were the use of national gudelines for staff self-evaluation and the manager continuing the development of a monitoring system to ensure the consistent delivery of high quality learning.

Councillor William Grant, South Ayrshire Council’s lifelong learning portfolio holder, said: “It’s clear the centre is delivering learning in an inclusive environment and I’m sure that parents and carers will be delighted with the report.”