Stewart’s new national role

Ayrshire’s Stewart Donnelly has been appointed the new chair of the Royal College of Nursing Scottish Board and will take up his new role on January 1, 2018.

Stewart has worked in the NHS for over 37 years and is currently employee director for NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

He became a trade union representative for the Royal College of Nursing in the mid-1980s and has held a variety of roles in the RCN Ayrshire and Arran Branch, from chair to secretary and treasurer. He is also a former vice chair of RCN Scottish Board.

“I am delighted to have been elected by my board colleagues,” said Stewart. “I look forward to working with them in the coming year. We will be working hard to carry on the good work of our previous chair, Michael Brown.”

Since the early 2000s, Stewart has been working as a partnership facilitator supporting the organisation through major changes. In October 2015, he was elected chair of staff side/employee director, and he is also a non-executive member of Ayrshire and Arran NHS Board.

In his role as a non-executive board member, Stewart sits on a number of NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s governance committees. He is also the chair of South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s Integrated Joint Board.

Locally Stewart played a big role in the recent launch of the South Ayrshire Adult Community Mental Health Strategy 2017-2022.