Hedgehog in distress

The Scottish SPCA report “an alarming increase in animal injuries due to incorrectly discarded rubbish,” this hedgehog, found in a garden in Girvan with a fish food pot stuck on her head, an example of the calls they are getting.

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.

Animal rescue officer Sheena MacTaggart said: “The hedgehog, which we have named Bubbles, was found stuck behind a fence with the plastic container on her head.

“She was so lucky to end up in the right garden, or she may never have been helped. We were able to remove the pot from her head and release her back into the wild.

“Sadly, she is one of the lucky few. We have noticed an alarming increase in animal injuries due to incorrectly discarded rubbish, with everything from cats and bats, to badgers and foxes being affected.

“We want to remind everyone that they can help save wildlife by properly disposing of their rubbish.”