Evening parking patrols underway

Parking patrols in South Ayrshire towns have moved into the twilight zone, with evening checks being made by wardens starting this week.

Indiscriminate parking by inconsiderate drivers who park wherever they like after business hours is the target of the extended parking patrols which started on Monday.

The move follows calls from local communities about the dangers and hazards caused by dangerous or indiscriminate parking such as parking in bus stops, at roads junctions, and on double yellow lines.

To remind people that the rules of the road should be obeyed at all times, extended working patterns for wardens has been introduced to tackle the problem head-on and demonstrate that nuisance parking is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any time of the day.

And, just like during daytime patrols, penalty charge notices will be issued to anyone who has failed to park legally.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for sustainability and the environment, explained: “Our parking attendants do a great job at ensuring drivers park only where they have the right to and where they have paid the appropriate fee – and issue penalties where people flout the laws, rules and regulations.

“However, we know from community feedback that there are a number of people who believe that, once the evening comes, they can park however and wherever they like ­­– such as on double yellow lines, at junctions, or in bus stops – and that is simply not the case.

“By extending the patrols in our towns into the evenings, we will tackle this irresponsible ­– and illegal – behaviour, ensure that we keep our streets safe and hazard-free for drivers and pedestrians alike, and keep the traffic moving.

“So, the key message is to only park where it’s appropriate to do so, and you’ll have nothing to worry about.”