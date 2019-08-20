Fairies make a welcome return to Girvan’s McCreath Park

By 2017 the Rockery in McCreath Park on the north side of Girvan Harbour was grossly overgrown, neglected, strewn with litter and rocks and steps were either missing or too dangerous to tackle.

A very small group of local ladies started a tidy up and following a gift of £4000 from South Ayrshire waste and environment trust (SAWET) obtained by Girvan Rotary, a recovery plan was instigated.

This led to cash being provided for new fencing, repairs to stone work , removal of rogue trees, and the planting of well over £1000 worth of new plants.

The task is now nearly complete and what a difference.

In 2018 when the project was well underway, the first family of Fairies moved in and their numbers have been increasing every month since.

Girvan is just their holiday homes as they actually live on Ailsa Craig, travelling to Girvan each morning and returning to Ailsa each evening.

Their spokesman said ‘What a lovely spot to have a holiday home.

“My father used to come here to stay but it got into such a mess we stopped coming, but its lovely to be back’.

The plaque unveiling or ‘Appreciation Event’, as it was called, was organised by Alistair Wallace of Girvan Rotary was to thank all those who had helped.

But mainly to thank the stars of the show, Margaret Murdoch , Ruth Wallace and Isabel Colquhoun who had done far, far more hours than anyone else.

Along at the unveiling were two local councillors Alex Clark and Peter Henderson, local Police PC Graeme Gordon, Henry McMaster Girvan Cleansing, Grant Douglas Environmental Health, Rosslyn Black and Colin Goudie from the Girvan Adult Learning Centre , Rotarians , Inner Wheel ladies , Local Ministers, Irene Webber and Irene Noble.

The rockery in the mid day light looked stunning; the two years of effort could be seen.

A short thanks from Councillor Alec Clark and Dr Jim Anderson the Rotary president finished the event well or was that the tea and cakes?