Film and eBook aimed at young tourists

In Scotland’s Year of Young People a new film has been created by VisitScotland to inspire young people to visit Ayrshire & Arran.

Take a Different Path, which is supported by an eBook, is the work of VisitScotland in collaboration with the three Ayrshire councils, to showcase the diversity of the region and encourage visitors to explore the area for longer.

The film, developed with the support of Whitespace, follows a young visitor as they explore a number of locations across the region, including the Machrie Moor Standing Stones, Culzean Castle & Country Park and the Scottish Dark Sky Observatory at Delmellington.

This is the first time all three Ayrshire & Arran councils have worked with VisitScotland to produce this kind of content and it is hoped the results will be shared and used by local industry to help promote the area as a whole.

The supporting eBook gives more detail about the filming locations, as well as additional attractions, and provides links to visitscotland.com and business websites for further information.

Using a simple design, visitors can enjoy outstanding imagery of, and learn more about, the attractions. The film and eBook look to inspire young people aged 8 to 26, celebrating their achievements, valuing their contributions to communities and creating new opportunities for them to shine.

Gordon Smith, VisitScotland regional director, said: “This fantastic video and eBook are a great way to showcase the region to visitors, particularly young people. It was great to work with South, North and East Ayrshire Councils on this project.”

South Ayrshire councillor Brian McGinley, said: “The new film and eBook tell a colourful, vibrant and inviting story about the many fantastic visitor destinations we have here in Ayrshire and Arran – some of which will be known worldwide and others that are true hidden gems.

“As the birthplace of Robert Burns and the Open Golf championship, it’s great to see these attractions showcased alongside arts and culture, castles and heritage, major events and our stunning coastline. We thoroughly enjoyed working with our neighbouring councils and VisitScotland to create these new products and I have no doubt they will attract more young people to visit the area.”

To view the video: https://youtu.be/h7Bw5LbfPAY For the eBook: https://ebooks.visitscotland.com/ayrshire-and-arran/