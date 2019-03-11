Final phase of new bin collections

The South Ayrshire recycling roadshow rolls into Coylton (Hillhead), Minishant, Monkton and Dunure ahead of the introduction of the new bin collections there from April 1.

Supported by Zero Waste Scotland, South Ayrshire Council is introducing an enhanced collection service and this final stage of the campaign will see the service introduced to around 4,000 properties with letters detailing the changes having being sent to all affected properties, and the new bins - two new bins to collect ‘paper, card and cardboard’, and ‘glass bottles and jars’ and blue bins changing to metals, plastics and cartons - being delivered in March.

To provide residents with information about the changes the final recycling roadshow dates will be: Monday, March 18, 6pm-8pm at Coylton Primary School; Tuesday, March 19, 6pm-8pm at Minishant Primary School; Wednesday, March 20, 6pm-8pm: Monkton Primary School; Thursday, March 21, 6pm-8pm: Fisherton Primary School.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for environment said: “We are nearing the end of the campaign and the majority of people in South Ayrshire are using the new recycling service.

“The roadshows have given people the opportunity to discuss the scheme in more detail and they allow us to highlight options such as sharing communal bins with neighbours. I’m sure communities in Coylton, Minishant, Monkton and Dunure will also find these roadshows useful as we approach full roll out.

“I’d encourage anyone who wants to know more about the service, which is already making a difference, to head along to their nearest event to find out more.”

For more information on the new service visit www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/newrecycling/