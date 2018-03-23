A campaign to stop using single use plastic items has been adopted by South Ayrshire Council - and plastic straws are the first to go.

The council is signing up to the Final Straw campaign and has pledged to review all purchases by 2022 to ensure sustainable items are bought in future. The first action is to review its purchase of 35,000 plastic straws a year. In the next four years they will also look at removing plastic bottles, coffee cups and lids, plastic cutlery, plastic bags, bathroom plastics including cotton buds, condiment sachets and balloons.

Councillor Ian Cochrane said: “We’re committed to protecting our environment and this pledge to eliminate single use plastic items is a great way to reduce unnecessary waste. We’ll be looking to source items which cut down waste and encouraging a culture shift in people’s use of everyday items.”