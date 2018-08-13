Fire damaged school repairs

Pupils across South Ayrshire return to school next Monday, August 20, but for Ballantrae Primary School pupils it will be some months before they are back in their own school.

Fire devastated the school in June and primary pupils were relocated to Girvan Primary School, and the early years classes to Ballantrae Community Centre and these arrangements continue into the new school year.

A spokesperson for South Ayrshire Council said: “Initial repair works to the fire damaged sections of the building include careful removal of debris which collapsed into the building.

“The classroom block, which was worst affected, has been completely cleared to allow structural surveys to be undertaken on the remaining structure. The remaining internal and external walls have been found to be sound and have been protected until the new roof can be constructed.”