First draft of a new sea management plan

A new Firth of Clyde Regional Marine Plan is currently being drawn up and the views of people living and working in the area it covers are being sought.

The draft regional marine plan addresses a wide variety of issues, such as climate change, sea-level rise and coastal change, the spread of non-native species, and marine litter and is focused on sustainable development (sea fisheries, aquaculture, sport, recreation and tourism, shipping, ports, harbours and ferries) from the tip of mull of Kintyre in the north down the Ayrshire coastline to the mouth of Loch Ryan.

The Clyde Marine Planning Partnership (CMPP) has started consultations with coastal communities, individuals, businesses and organisations for them to learn more, ask questions and contribute their feedback on the draft plan.

A range of public events has been organised including: at Ballantrae Community Centre on Tuesday, April 2, 5-9pm; The Quay Zone, Girvan, on Wednesday, April 3, 2-7.30pm; and at The Citadel Sports Centre, Ayr and Ayr Town Hall on Tuesday, April 9 (tbc).

Isabel Glasgow, chair of the partnership, said: “This is a very important milestone in the development of regional marine planning for the Clyde.

“It is testament to the work and commitment of regional stakeholders who have worked together to reach this stage; I hope that as many people and organisations as possible will find the time to have their say. We look forward to hearing these wider views and feedback on the draft plan, and taking these into account in the next phase of plan development.”

Once the consultation is completed in May the plan will be revised, based on feedback, and shared again during a 12-week statutory consultation.

Eleven Scottish Marine Regions (SMRs) have been identified and Clyde and Shetland Isles have been chosen as the first to begin statutory marine planning, with the final Regional Marine Plan adopted by Scottish Ministers, part of the statutory framework for managing our seas.