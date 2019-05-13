Fisherton Show home is criticised

Local Democracy Reporting Service

South Ayrshire Council has received a spate of objections about the ‘The Wee House’ in Fisherton.

The little bungalow at the Hope Homes development was erected without planning permission. With its red zinc roof and wooden walls, neighbours complained it doesn’t fit in with the look of other homes in the Ladywell estate.

Hope Homes has now applied for retrospective planning permission for the property and last week councillors approved the application.

Wee House managing director Jennifer Higgins said the house is shown to potential buyers. Speaking at a Regulatory Planning Panel this week, she said: “The Wee House company is based in Ayrshire and we deliver modular bespoke homes. The show home at Fisherton aims to showcase our work. It has led to the sale of 55 new homes and the creation of 20 jobs in Ayrshire.”

She said Hope Homes and her firm share resources, which is why ‘The Wee House” sits on the site.

Resident George Ballinger said: “I don’t think anything could be more incongruous sitting among the Ladywell development. It is an eyesore.”

He said the corrugated red zinc roof is in stark contrast to the black slate roofs of surrounding homes and its black larch timber walls also stand out.

Councillor Ian Cavana said: “It sticks out like a sort thumb. It is contrary to what surrounds it.” Councillor Mary Kilpatrick said: “I definitely don’t think it is in keeping with the surrounding area.” But Councillor Andy Campbell chipped in: “I think it is lovely.”

The meeting heard the building is not a permanent home and will be pulled down in two years.