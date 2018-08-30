Five star holiday park

VisitScotland regional director, Gordon Smith, presenting the Five Star plaque to Bob Hill, sites director at The Camping and Caravanning Club and staff from the camping and caravan park.
VisitScotland regional director, Gordon Smith, presenting the Five Star plaque to Bob Hill, sites director at The Camping and Caravanning Club and staff from the camping and caravan park.

Culzean Castle Camping and Caravanning Club Site on the South Ayrshire coast has become Ayrshire’s first ever Five Star touring park following a grading by VisitScotland.

The 90-pitch site, a short walk from the 18th century castle, offers high standards with showers, toilets, a washing up area and a children’s play area among the facilities available.

Having previously held a Four Star grading, the campsite has recently undergone a full refurbishment of the on-site reception and amenity block, new entrance barriers, new children’s play area, plus new Ready Camp safari-style glamping tents.

Open from April to October, the Culzean Castle park is part of a network of VisitScotland Information Partners (VIPs), committed to providing visitors with local information.

Bob Hill, sites director at The Camping and Caravanning Club, said: “We are honoured to accept this award. The holiday site team at Culzean Castle Camping and Caravanning Club Site work tirelessly to deliver great customer service and I am pleased our campsite has been recognised in this way.

“The club has 18 club sites across Scotland, and I hope many more are recognised under the VisitScotland Quality Assurance Scheme.”

Gordon Smith, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Culzean Castle Camping and Caravanning Club Site, on this outstanding achievement. It is a testament to the hard work put in by the whole team here to give visitors the best experience possible.”