Five star holiday park

Culzean Castle Camping and Caravanning Club Site on the South Ayrshire coast has become Ayrshire’s first ever Five Star touring park following a grading by VisitScotland.

The 90-pitch site, a short walk from the 18th century castle, offers high standards with showers, toilets, a washing up area and a children’s play area among the facilities available.

Having previously held a Four Star grading, the campsite has recently undergone a full refurbishment of the on-site reception and amenity block, new entrance barriers, new children’s play area, plus new Ready Camp safari-style glamping tents.

Open from April to October, the Culzean Castle park is part of a network of VisitScotland Information Partners (VIPs), committed to providing visitors with local information.

Bob Hill, sites director at The Camping and Caravanning Club, said: “We are honoured to accept this award. The holiday site team at Culzean Castle Camping and Caravanning Club Site work tirelessly to deliver great customer service and I am pleased our campsite has been recognised in this way.

“The club has 18 club sites across Scotland, and I hope many more are recognised under the VisitScotland Quality Assurance Scheme.”

Gordon Smith, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Culzean Castle Camping and Caravanning Club Site, on this outstanding achievement. It is a testament to the hard work put in by the whole team here to give visitors the best experience possible.”