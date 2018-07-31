Follow hospital car park rules

NHS Ayrshire & Arran is appealing for people to use its hospital car parks properly saying they have reached the limit of new car parking spaces they can provide.

The car parks at University Hospitals Ayr and Crosshouse have designated short (three hours) and long stay areas which are clearly signposted and when the car parking scheme was first implemented, there was a significant improvement.

However, this has not continued, and John Wright, director for corporate support services, explained: “Over the past few years we have created more than 400 new spaces. However, we have now reached the limit of the number of new car parking spaces we can build. We are, therefore, asking for help from members of the public.

“We need to make sure that we all play our part in parking appropriately and safely in all of our car parks. This will help traffic to flow better, reduce the risk of accidents and ensure that we comply with health and safety regulations.”

Visitors are being asked to: park only in a designated parking bay; not to park on footpaths, or at road junctions; and not to park in disabled parking spaces if you do not have a blue badge. Car park congestion could also be helped by people using public transport or car share.

Mr Wright added: “We know parking is challenging, particularly at University Hospitals Ayr and Crosshouse. However, we are limited to the number of spaces we have and this is why we are urging the public and our staff to help us and to park appropriately.”

“We will also be looking at other ways of reducing the volume of traffic on our sites at particular times of the day.”