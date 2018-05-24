Food festival is cancelled

This year’s Ballantrae Festival of Food and Drink has been cancelled as they were unsuccessful in their funding bid.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We are very sorry to announce that this year’s festival has been cancelled.

“In order to develop the festival from a one day to a two day event in the interest of the event’s future financial sustainability, we needed to secure some key local funding from elsewhere. Unfortunately we were unsuccessful..

“In the coming weeks, the new board of The Ballantrae Trust will reflect on the reasons for the decision and whether a Ballantrae Festival of Food & Drink should return in 2019.

“Obviously we are very disappointed. We shall let you know if it is decided to host one again in 2019.”

Any questions, email ballantraetrust@gmail.com