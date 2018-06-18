Free school music tuition campaign heads to Parliament

A Dalmellington solicitor has launched a petition to ask the Scottish Parliament to change the law to ensure musical tuition is free to all children.

So far the petition has over 9000 signatures, both online and paper copies, with support coming from all over the world. Those supporting and/or signing include Belle & Sebastian, Franz Ferdinand, Mogwai, Julie Fowlis, Phil Cunningham, Sir James Macmillan and Julian Lloyd Webber.

The #changethetune campaign culminated in a rally in George Square on June 12.

The petiton’s terms have been pre-approved by the Scottish Parliament and it will be heard in the autumn.

“Children in Glasgow and Edinburgh and Refrewshire get free lessons but elsewhere fees range from £117 in Inverclyde, £200 in South Ayrshire, £280 in East Lothian, £345 in West Lothian and £524 in Clackmannanshire, where group lessons are now more expensive than one to one private lessons,” said Ralph Riddiough.

“In the last ten years we have lost 500 teachers. There are only 600 left. The service has been provided for free in Scotland for decades, until austerity kicked in.

“I will be handing in the paper signatures of my petition at the Scottish Parliament at noon on June 19, and there will be a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament on June 29, the day the online petition closes.”

To support the campaign go to https://m.facebook.com/groups/184927842133596?view=permalink&id=200125043947209