Game, set, match to Daetyn

A Girvan primary school pupil has the support of Judy Murray and British Davis Cup captain Leon Smith for his tennis lessons.

Six year old Daetyn Mooney signed up for tennis sessions at his school, Sacred Heart Primary School, but when he was the only one to turn up the session was cancelled.

A disappointed Daetyn decided to make his own posters to put up at school and try and persuade others to go along to the tennis lessons and when his 19 year old sister Paris tweeted a picture of the poster, the whole thing took off.

The tweet went viral and reached both Judy Murray, the tennis coach mother of Andy and Jamie Murray, and the Lawn Tennis Association.

Judy Murray tweeted: “Love this. Passion, vision, ambition, imagination, action. You got space for me, wee man? I’ll come and help you get started.”

And the Lawn Tennis Association organised a video from Leon Smith for Daetyn in which he said: ““Hey Daetyn, I’ve been following your stuff on Twitter about trying to get some lessons at school and how you have made posters to try to drum up some interest.

“This is brilliant, and it is people like you that we really want in tennis. So keep going, keep working hard and I look forward to meeting you at some point in the future.”

Daetyn’s sister Paris said: “Daetyn is thrilled. It’s so wonderful to have so many people support him.”