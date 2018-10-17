Ghostly goings-on at Tamfest

South Ayrshire's Halloween Tamfest has more bit than ever this year.
South Ayrshire’s spookiest festival Tamfest returns at the end of the month with a frighteningly good line-up.

The festival, on Sunday, October 28, celebrates Tam o’ Shanter’s ghostly tale with a Day o’the Deid procession and music, dance, food and street entertainment in Ayr town centre.

With over 70 acts and activities for all the family, the festival promises to be a real treat and best of all it’s free. The main Cutty Sark Stage will feature spellbinding performances from The Voice and X Factor stars Craig Ward and Ryan Lawrie as well as a host of other acts and entertainers.

The street entertainment will be a feast for the senses with fire breathers, stilt walkers and sword swallowers. In the Kyle Centre, the workshops with children’s author Alan Dupre are sure to be a big hit along with Punch & Judy, face painting and music.

The Ayrshire Women’s Hub are joining Tamfest for the first time with dancing, stories and songs from some talented young performers.

Expect witches, goblins and a few skeletons for the finale — the spectacular Day o’the Deid parade followed by a glow in the dark ceilidh at the foot of the High Street.

South Ayrshire councillor Brian McGinley, said: “Tamfest grows year on year and the festival is already a firm favourite with locals and visitors. It’s a real community effort with schools, dance groups and the wider public all joining in to make the event possible.”

The Day o’the Deid procession leaves Arran Mall at 4.15pm.