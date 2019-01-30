Girls learn about civil engineering jobs

Over 150 female pupils attended a ‘Girls Into Construction and Civil Engineering’ day at Ayrshire College as part of the #ThisAyrshireGirlCan campaign.

The event gave S1 and S2 pupils from Cumnock, Girvan, Grange, Kilmarnock, Kyle, Largs, Loudoun and Stewarton Academies the chance to experience workshops in brickwork, carpentry and joinery, civil engineering, construction management, electrical engineering, land surveying, painting and decorating, plumbing, and quantity surveying. Survey Connection, Rowan Timber and Dekors donated materials for the workshops.

Before pupils broke off into groups, they heard from inspirational women working in construction and civil engineering: Laura Love, project manager at Ashleigh Building; Jill Fisher, electrical engineering lecturer at Ayrshire College; Janice Steel, capital projects manager at Ayrshire College who is moving to the University of the West of Scotland; Claire Hyslop, a civil engineer who spoke about working on major infrastructure projects in South Korea and Australia; and Hannah Simpson, graduate engineer at GRAHAM Group.

12-year-old Dawn from Kyle Academy said: “Beforehand I didn’t really think too much about studying towards a STEM career, because I didn’t know there were as many options out there. But after the talks I’ve realised there’s a lot more STEM jobs available than most people think.”

Cameron Bell, head of construction technology and trades at Ayrshire College, said: “There are plenty of exciting learning and career opportunities available in the construction and civil engineering areas, and it is especially important for us as a college to showcase these opportunities to female pupils who may not have considered entering this industry. By trying some fun practical activities and hearing from impressive and inspiring women who have carved out great careers in construction and civil engineering, hopefully this event has inspired the pupils to think about it as a career they can now work towards.”