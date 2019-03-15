A total of 15 community groups across Girvan and South Carrick villages have secured new funding thanks to the vote of 73 local people.

The funding was secured at the latest of South Ayrshire Council’s participatory budget decision days - Girvan and South Carrick Decides - where groups pitched their ideas to local people, who then voted to award funding provided by South Ayrshire Council, South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership and South Ayrshire Alcohol and Drug Partnership.

Up to £13,800 was available, with groups funded up to £1,000. Voting was open to anyone who lives, works, volunteers or studies in Ballantrae, Barr, Barrhill, Colmonell, Dailly, Old Dailly, Girvan, Lendalfoot, Pinmore and Pinwherry aged 10+.

Funding went to: Colmonell Community Association £1000; Girvan Youth Football Club £1000; Carrick Complementary Therapy £800; Girvan Christmas Street Party £1000; Girvan Youth Trust (Music on the Prom) £1000; Glendoune Community Association £490; Boyle Court Library Group £1000; Girvan Bowling Club £550; Prestick Tennis and Fitness Girvan Group £960; South Carrick Diamonds £1000; Carrick Rural Arts Group £1000; Ballantrae Rural Initiative Care in the Community £1000; Ayr United Football Academy: Girvan Walking Football £1000; South Ayrshire Active Schools Girvan Cluster £1000; 1st Girvan Girl Guides £1000.

Leader of South Ayrshire Council, Douglas Campbell, said: “Bringing people together to support each other and their community is what these events are all about. We are helping local volunteers establish networks where they can join with others to develop more initiatives which could benefit residents even further. I would like to thank the locality planning group for organising the event and everyone who turned out to support the latest decision day.”