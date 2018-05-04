Girvan Community Market is here to stay

Girvan Community Market, held in the Town Hall on a Friday, is to become a permanent feature after being awarded a £5000 Start It award.

Every Friday for the past year, local producers, artists and craft makers have been bringing their products to the Town Hall to sell, and now organiser of the pilot community market, Pearl McGibbon, has been given £5000 from the Social Entrepreneurs Fund and delivered by Firstport, Scotland development agency for start-up social enterprises.

Pearl first began developing her idea as part of the What if...Girvan programme, delivered by Firstport. Through the programme, Pearl has had access to one-to-one business training, mentoring and peer support as well as £3000 seed funding to initially pilot the market, provided by the William Grant Foundation.

A year on from testing the market, Pearl and ethical brand specialist BOLD worked together to develop a brand for the newly named Girvan Community Market, which is starting to really take shape.

Launching the newly branded market Pearl explained: “The market is all about promoting small local businesses.

“It’s a real sense of community and the new brand and name, Girvan Community Market, help to reflect that. I’m looking forward to taking part in the folk festival and Girvan 1668 celebrations coming up and showcasing what we have to offer in south Carrick.

“Being part of What if…Girvan has given me the support and confidence I needed to get the market going.

“With the new branding and £5000 Start It grant, I’m ready to put the Girvan Community Market firmly on the map.”

As part of her future plans, Pearl is now looking to create a community farm to supply more fresh produce at the weekly gathering.

If you have a business idea that could make a positive difference in Girvan and the south Carrick villages, contact Sally Johnston (sally@firstport.org.uk 07501 950 413).