Girvan lifeboat goes to trawler’s aid

Girvan lifeboat was called out on Saturday afternoon, June 22, following a mayday call from a trawler that had broken down, north east of Ailsa Craig.

The trawler was taken under tow by the lifeboat and both returned to Girvan harbour at around 2.40pm. The volunteer crew safely berthed the vessel and handed it over to Girvan Coastguard Rescue Team.

It was the first shout for newest crew member 17 year old Luciana McGarvie who said: “It was great to get that first shout, and to see that all the practice and training I have had here at Girvan and with the RNLI coming together when it matters most.”