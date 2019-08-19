Girvan lodge supports good causes

Lodge Girvan St Johns’ No 237 held its annual barbecue as over 70 brethren, family and invited guests enjoyed the glorious sunshine.

A special meeting in May saw Lodge Luce Abbey No 689 travel north with a large deputation including brethren from Stranraer and Drummore to carry out a Mark degree.

The money raised from this was presented to the selected good causes at the event, with each getting £450.

The first is 15-year-old Ruth McMaster who is going to Lourdes where she will be spent a week with elderly and disabled people caring for them during their visit.

This was organised through the charity, Edinburgh Hospitalite and Pilgrimage Committee.

The second recepient is ‘A Space to Make Sense of School’, a group started by a Kilmarnock-based paramedic Michael Kidd, whose daughter Aofie was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just 16 months old.

She is now five years old and started in Primary 1 with additional support last week.

Michael is trying to raise £10,000 to create a sensory room within Monkton Primary and a mobile sensory bus to cover Ayrshire after seeing the enormous positive impact that sensory and interactive spaces had on Aoife and other children during her time in hospital.

The cheques were presented by RWM Bro Neil Cox No 237 and RWM Bro David Brown No 689. Ruth attended the event, while Enice Vennard represented ‘A Space to Make Sense of School”.

Bro John Fairbairn PM No 237, a sprightly 74-year-old, took part in a zipline challenge across the Clyde earlier in the summer in aid of ‘A Space to Make Sense of the School’ and was able to present a second cheque to Enice for £837.

John commented after the zipline that it was 13 seconds of sheer magic and he was now able to tick it off his bucket list.

Both recipients were delighted and thanked all present for their support.