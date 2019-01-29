Girvan Rotary donations

Girvan Rotary has been sharing out the money raised during the festive season with Santa’s sleigh, a Songs of Praise in Girvan and a collection at ASDA (Girvan).

The £500 collection from the Songs of Praise service was shared between CAN the Girvan Community Action Network and CHAS the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Generous donations during visits to towns and village by Girvan Rotary’s Santa’s sleigh allowed them to donate £1250 to BRICC (Ballantrae Rural Initiative Care in the Community) which will go towards their project to build a small residential facility in the village to allow those in need of care to stay in their own environment.

Last year BRICC purchased a property in Ballantrae to convert into a 16 bedroom nursing home. The cost is expected to be in excess of £2m and so far £1.2m has been raised.

At the moment BRICC provides 700 hours of care per week to members of the local communities in their catchment area, Cairnryan, Barrhill, Colmonell, Pinwherry, Pinmore and Ballantrae.