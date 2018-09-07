Girvan Rotary give their support to the A77 Action Group

The A77 Action Group took their message to Girvan Rotary recently, when John Campbell updated them on how the campaign to improve the trunk road is progressing.

John, a resident of Maybole, has spent his life in South Ayrshire and explained to Rotarians that the A77 action group want to see significant improvements made to the A77.

Mr Campbell explained that the Maybole bypass was originally pegged out by road surveyors in 1936. In 1985 the Secretary of State for Scotland Mr Ancram said that there were 33 bypasses in Scotland under construction or proposed: but today six remain unbuilt, three on the A76 and three in Ayrshire.

Rotarians were told by Mr Campbell that in the 1980s the money was redirected to fund the M74; in the 1990s it was redirected to build a bypass on the A78; and it has continued to be redirected to other schemes a further four times since 2000. Meanwhile Maybole High Street has seen four fatalities and on the whole A77 route there have been 17 fatalities since 2012 and 301 injury accidents.

If you drive from Stranraer to Wick you will pass through only two shopping streets - Girvan and Maybole.

Plans for the Maybole by-pass are well advanced and a contractor will be appointed in the next few weeks and work is expected to start on the single carriageway by-pass next year.

Girvan Rotary thanked Mr Campbell for his talk and gave the A77 Action Group campaign their full backing.