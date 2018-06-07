Girvan Rotary hears about the town’s Quayzone success

As the Girvan Quayside swimming complex celebrated its first birthday Girvan Rotary heard from its manager Peter Linton about its progress.

Rotary members meeting at the Royal Hotel, Girvan, heard from Peter that their £2200 contribution to the project enabled the Quayzone to buy the visitor information screen that is now displayed in the foyer and also provide a poolside lifeguard high chair.

During his talk Peter outlined the first year’s progress which showed the complex had performed much better than anticipated. Over 600 local people now have a Quayside membership which gives them access to the premises and its facilities at very competitive rates.

Rotarians were able to ask questions about the Quayzone facility which is used by so many South Ayrshire residents. Mr Linton was thanked for taking the time out talk to them about the Quayzone.