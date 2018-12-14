Girvan’s Christmas Songs of Praise

Over 400 people enjoyed a Christmas Songs of Praise, organised by Rotary Club of Given, in Girvan North Parish Church last week.

They were welcomed by Pastor Richard Moffat and heard music from Sacred Heart and Girvan Primary School choirs, and Academy of Girvan choir and brass band, led by Sandie McAughtrie.

Girvan Academy Brass Band performed in the Christmas Songs of Praise in North Girvan Parish Church.

In addition three pipers, Celtic Voices folk group soloists on saxophone and guitar and voice performed and the congregation also got their chance to sing.

The evening was organised by John Andrew of the Rotary Club of Girvan, Marie Mortimer from Barrhill held the night together with her skill at the piano/ organ, and Jim Guthrie was MC.

Rotary president Jim Henderson thanked all who had organised, performed or attended the event, including parents who stayed to enjoy this festive occasion. The collection will go to charity.