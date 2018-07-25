Girvan’s ‘moderate scarcity’ water level

Last week Girvan was listed in the areas of Scotland with ‘moderate scarcity’ water levels, although no hose pipe ban is currently being considered.

SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) is monitoring dry conditions and high water temperatures, which as well as putting pressure on water supplies is also a stress on river plants, fish and other animals.

Scottish Government funding will be available to local authorities and Scottish Water to ensure that emergency supplies of drinking water can be provided to the 4% of Scottish households that rely on private water supplies, should that source run dry.

The recent Water Scarcity Report from The Scottish Environment Protection Agency shows that the river flows are low in many areas, increasing the risk that private supplies will run dry.

Announcing the additional funding, Finance and Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said: “An adequate supply of drinking water is something that most of us take for granted. However, for those who are not connected to the public supply, this is not the case particularly in prolonged dry periods.

“We are determined to ensure that no one goes without drinking water because of the current dry spell. For this reason, I have confirmed to local authorities and Scottish Water that the Scottish Government will cover the additional costs incurred where emergency supplies need to be provided.

“Where communities are experiencing difficulties, they should contact their local authority for advice and assistance. I would urge everyone across Scotland, whether connected to the public or a private supply to use water wisely in the coming weeks to ease the pressure facing the water network and to help conserve water supplies.”

The Deveron and Ythan catchments are now at significant scarcity; North Highland, North East Scotland, North Fife, Angus, West Galloway and Girvan remain at moderate scarcity.