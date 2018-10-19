Girvan’s new £50,000 all-weather pitch consultation

People in South Carrick are being given the opportunity to have their say about plans to create a new £50,000 all-weather pitch in Girvan in 2019-20.

A consultation event is being held at Girvan Academy on Thursday, November 1, from 2-8pm to let people find out more.

As the first stage in the project the local community will be consulted about potential locations for the pitch alongside ideas for the kinds of activity that would take place, with potential sports including football, rugby, and hockey.

Images of the pitch, with location plans, will be displayed at Girvan Academy, with people dropping in on the day able to discuss the plans with South Ayrshire Council staff and Professional Sportsturf Design.

Councillor Peter Henderson, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for resources and performance said that community views would help to shape the final project: “We’re committed to establishing strong community networks and partnerships that will address local needs, and before we start work want to hear from the Girvan community.

“The new all-weather pitch will provide obvious benefits for local sports groups and we expect constructive discussions to help shape the way the project will be delivered. I’d urge anyone with an interest in the new pitch to go along and find out more.”