Girvan’s place on Wikipedia map

As part of the Girvan 350 anniversary celebrations people in South Carrick are being encouraged to help raise the profile of Girvan by sharing their knowledge online.

South Ayrshire Council is holding a special one-day event at Girvan library on Wednesday, June 13, 10.30am–1pm and 1.30pm–3pm when participants will receive official training to help enhance the Girvan Wikipedia page.

Scottish Wikimedian in residence, Delphine Dallison, will provide the free tuition on how to set up a Wikipedia account, correctly site sources, and verifying information.

Well-known photographer and retired harbourmaster, Roddy Leitch, will also show course members a selection of his stunning images.

Councillor Brian McGinley said: “This unusual event is a great example of the different ways we use our libraries, which I’m sure will prove popular with people in Girvan and South Carrick.

“As one of the world’s most visited web sites, Wikipedia is often a go to place to find out information. This is the first time we’ve held a public session with an official expert to teach people the best ways to share their own knowledge to help bring their town to life.

“While the skills learnt will initially be applied to the Girvan Wiki page, the rules allow users to provide accurate and relevant updates to any page that they may have a particular interest in.”

To book a place contact Girvan Library on: 01465 712 813. For further details call Jean Innes on 01292 559 218 or email jean.inness@south-ayrshire.gov.uk