Girvan to Barr waymarkers

The Girvan to Barr right of way walking route should be a lot easier to follow thanks to the efforts of South Ayrshire Path Initiative volunteers and South Ayrshire Council’s outdoor access officer.

The team spent a productive day on the hills above Girvan recently, working on the walking route which has important historical significance in the area.

Through the years some directional posts have fallen down due to the weather along this Ayrshire walk which boasts amazing views of the Girvan coast and it was time to replace them with new ones.

This will assist walkers to stick to the right of way route and not wander across large areas of the farmers’ grazing land.

Colin Clark, the chairman of South Ayrshire Paths Initiative, said: “Walks like this one and others within the area will be promoted by South Ayrshire Council and our other partners in the near future and we must make sure they are fit for purpose.

“We would also like to thank the Girvan Community Council and ScotWays for their continued support in assisting in us connecting up communities via Active Travel.”

The South Ayrshire Paths Initiative community group works to promote and improve the walking and cycling infrastructure in the area as well as assisting with projects managed by other organisations in South Ayrshire. Their aim is to provide easy, safe and attractive access to this landscape and its settlements enabling as many people as possible to enjoy the countryside.